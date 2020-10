General News of Thursday, 22 October 2020

Source: GNA

Geological Survey Authority installs earthquake early warning equipment

The Ghana Geological Survey Authority

As part of measures to ensure earthquake preparedness and risks reduction, the Geological Survey Authority (GSA), has installed three earthquakes early warning equipment at the Weija-Gbawe municipality and the NADMO head office.



Additionally, plans are far advanced to install five new earthquake early warning devices at the Jubilee House, the seat of government, Peduase Presidential Lodge, Parliament House. Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and the University of Ghana.



Mr Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, Minister of Lands and Natural Resources announced this at the Meet-the-Press series in Accra on Wednesday.



He said the GSA had intensified public sensitisation drive to educate Ghanaians on what to do during an earthquake in order to mitigate its effects on lives and property.



In June this year, the national capital, Accra, experienced an earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale.



The mini earthquake was also felt in parts of Eastern and Central regions, which created fear and panic among the populace.



Some parts of the Greater Accra Region including; Gbawe, Weija and McCarthy Hill are considered earthquake-prone areas.



Residents in those areas have been cautioned to find an alternative place to settle.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter