General Superintendent of Pentecostal Assemblies of Canada pays courtesy call on John Mahama

General News of Tuesday, 11 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Reverend David Wells, the General Superintendent of Pentecostal Assemblies of Canada on Monday, July 10, 2023, paid a courtesy call on former president, John Dramani Mahama.



Reverend David Wells who is also the Vice Chairman of the World Pentecostal Fellowship visited the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress in the company of Rev. Dr. Stephen Yenusom Wengam, the General Superintendent of Assemblies of God Ghana.



Also in attendance were some members of the executive council of the Assemblies of God Ghana.



The visit saw Reverend Wells interact with John Mahama on matters relative to the progress of the church and the spiritual growth of the country.



They also had conversations on Ghana’s thriving democracy and how it can be sustained.



Rev. Wells is in Ghana as the Speaker for the Rebuild Conference hosted by the Assemblies of God, Ghana (Conference for pastors and key leaders) held on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at the Headquarters of the Assemblies of God, Ghana.



The former president as already known is an active member of the church and believed to be very spiritual.



