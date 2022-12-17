You are here: HomeNews2022 12 17Article 1681974

Politics of Saturday, 17 December 2022

General Mosquito trends ahead of NDC polls

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah General Secretary NDC Johnson Asiedu Nketiah General Secretary NDC

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, popularly known as General Mosquito, is currently trending on Twitter ahead of the NDC National Delegates Congress being held on Satuday, December 17, 2022.

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, who is challenging the party's current chairman, Samuel Ofosu Amofo, believes that he will be able to unseat the latter in the chairmanship race.

Social media users are sharing mixed feelings ahead of the election with some sending goodwill messages while others are hesitating about the end results of the election with the hashtag #General Mosquito# on Twitter.

A social media user posted “I present to you our next national chairman John Asiedu Nketia AKA General Mosquito.”

Meanwhile, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) goes to the polls Saturday, December 17, 2022, to elect national executives. About 9,000 delegates are expected to exercise their franchise in the elections.

The keenly contested national chairmanship position will be between the incumbent chair, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo; the incumbent General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah; a former Member of Parliament for Korle Klottey, Nii Armah Ashiety; and Samuel Yaw Adusei.

