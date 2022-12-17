General Mosquito trends ahead of NDC polls

Politics of Saturday, 17 December 2022

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, popularly known as General Mosquito, is currently trending on Twitter ahead of the NDC National Delegates Congress being held on Satuday, December 17, 2022.



Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, who is challenging the party's current chairman, Samuel Ofosu Amofo, believes that he will be able to unseat the latter in the chairmanship race.



Social media users are sharing mixed feelings ahead of the election with some sending goodwill messages while others are hesitating about the end results of the election with the hashtag #General Mosquito# on Twitter.



A social media user posted “I present to you our next national chairman John Asiedu Nketia AKA General Mosquito.”



Meanwhile, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) goes to the polls Saturday, December 17, 2022, to elect national executives. About 9,000 delegates are expected to exercise their franchise in the elections.



The keenly contested national chairmanship position will be between the incumbent chair, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo; the incumbent General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah; a former Member of Parliament for Korle Klottey, Nii Armah Ashiety; and Samuel Yaw Adusei.



I present to you our next national chairman John Asiedu Nketiah aka General mosquito pic.twitter.com/os5Otnuubo — NDC (@Ndcpidgintweets) December 16, 2022

I personally admire Johnson Asiedu Nketiah -General Mosquito zeal in politics because he served his party NDC with his life over the decades as a general secretary. I want to tell the delegates to #Vote massively for General Mosquito because wat, he has done #Ndc #Vote #Delegate pic.twitter.com/nRIAdrgWqj — @Sports Prophet VI (@SportsProphet9) December 17, 2022

good luck to my uncle General Mosquito for tomorrow elections pic.twitter.com/kNOTnynVG1 — Ameyaw Debrah (@AmeyawDebrah) December 16, 2022

Vote General Mosquito as the next National Chairman for the NDC @OfficialNDCGh

Victory 2024 is assured with General https://t.co/MSF9EEXnQZ — Nana Mensah (@NanaMensah24) December 16, 2022

General Mosquito ???? all the way https://t.co/usdgvrqjsk — Nana Mensah (@NanaMensah24) December 16, 2022

This is how General Mosquito want to build the party... pic.twitter.com/DodeM7ziFz — Board Chairman GFA (@OkrahRaymond) December 16, 2022

Hate him or love him, General Mosquito is just an amazing creature.

Sɛ ntontom deɛ mogya kakraa bi.........???????? pic.twitter.com/Nc7nFWZV9T — Mr. Razo ! ® ???? ???? (@Mrpac_TL) December 17, 2022

