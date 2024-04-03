Gender ministry to probe Gborbu Wulomo's alleged marriage to 12-year-old girl

General News of Wednesday, 3 April 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

The Ministry of Gender, Child and Social Protection has reaffirmed its dedication to collaborating with the Ghana Police Service to investigate the marriage involving Gborbu Wulomo of Nungua, Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII, and an underage girl.



The traditional ceremony, which took place on March 30, 2024, has sparked widespread outrage in Ghana, with demands for the arrest of the 63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo.



The Gborbu Wulomo has asserted that the girl will not be required to fulfil marital duties until she reaches the age of 18.



In a statement dated April 2, 2024, the Gender Ministry emphasised its commitment to conducting comprehensive investigations into the alleged child marriage while respecting cultural values within legal parameters.



The ministry stressed that the Social Welfare Department is actively working to ensure the child's best interests.



"The Social Welfare Department is diligently working to ensure that the best interest of the child remains paramount in all procedures taken to bring finality to the matter," the ministry stated.



The Ghana Police Service has confirmed that the girl and her mother are under police protection.



However, Rev Dr Daniel Nii Gyasi Ankrah, Director of Administration at the Office of the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse, cautioned that the police would face repercussions if any harm came to their queen.



Contrary to some reports, the GaDangme traditional council asserts that the girl is 16 years old, not 12 as earlier reported by the media nor 13, as claimed by the PRO of the Gborbu Temple in various media interviews.