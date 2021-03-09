General News of Tuesday, 9 March 2021

Source: GNA

Gender Ministry to launch Domestic Violence Call Centre

Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Sara Adwoa Safo

Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, as part of the celebration of the 2021 International Women’s Day will on March 11, 2021 launch the Domestic Violence Call Centre at the Domestic Violence Secretariat.



It would also increase awareness on women’s rights and equality in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic by engaging and sensitising market women at the Agbogbloshie and Madina markets on 9th and 10th March 2021 respectively.



A statement from the Ministry’s Public Relations Unit, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the COVID-19 pandemic had brought to the fore, the need to take appropriate actions that would ensure a better life for all especially, women, girls and the excluded.



The UN Women, it said, had therefore identified five critical areas that were associated with the vulnerability of women and girls as the most vulnerable during the pandemic.



They were increased risks for Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV), unemployment, negative economic and livelihood impacts on the poorest women and girls, unequal distribution of care and domestic work, and women and girls’ voices not being included for an informed and effective COVID-19 response.



“The Ministry therefore urges all stakeholders to pull resources together to address these challenges that may confront women and girls in our bid to eradicate the pandemic,” it said.



“As we celebrate this year’s International Women’s Day, the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection being the national machinery for the promotion of gender equality and women empowerment wishes to applaud all women of the Republic of Ghana irrespective of their field of work for their immense contribution to national development.



“We also appreciate all stakeholders who are championing the course of women to achieve gender equality and women empowerment in the country.



“The Ministry is calling on all and sundry to commit to making deliberate efforts toward electing and appointing women into leadership positions to ensure that women’s voices are heard at all levels of decision making.” GNA



