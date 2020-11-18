General News of Wednesday, 18 November 2020

Source: GNA

Gender Ministry evaluates early childhood care and development policy

File photo of an adult holding a child's hand

The Ministry of Gender and Social Protection (MOGCSP) is working with its key stakeholders to evaluate the country’s early childhood care policy.



The nationwide evaluation process is to assess the relevance and effectiveness of the country’s Early Childhood Care and Development (ECCD) policy, which had been implemented since 2004.



It will also help review the policy, refine respective roles and contributions of stakeholders, build upon sector-specific achievements and incorporate the latest evidence on child development and health.



Mrs Pearl Peters, Principal Programme Officer, in charge of ECCD at the Ministry, speaking at a validation meeting on the policy in Kumasi, noted that, after 15 years of implementing the policy, there was the need for review to incorporate changes that had occurred both locally and internationally.



This would help make the policy current and effective while aligning it to national aspirations.



Mrs Peters said the Ministry had developed a framework to help promote effective implementation of early childhood care and development in the country.



The evaluation would also help key sectors involved to review their strategies and refocus and incorporate new evidence to promote the welfare of children from zero to eight years.



Representatives of governmental and non-governmental institutions including Ghana Health Service, Ghana Education Service, Department of Social Welfare, Department of Community Development, as well as private early childhood care and development practitioners attended the meeting.



They were drawn from Ashanti, Bono, Ahafo, Bono-East, Western and Western-North Regions of the country.

