Gender Ministry condemns attack on woman in Upper East

General News of Thursday, 15 June 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection has condemned the attack on a woman by a group of people in the Upper East Region.



A statement issued by the Ministry said: “Violence against women and girls is not justified and must not be tolerated no matter where, how, and who committed the offence.”



“The Ministry strongly condemns this cruel, brutal, and barbaric act meted out to the young lady. This act is a blatant breach of her human rights and dignity and is thus punishable by law,” the release noted.



Four suspects have been arrested in connection with the attack.



Following a preliminary investigation into the said video, the suspects, Awizore Amolt, Akolbila Asorwogo, Atibila Aladago, and Akolbila Ben, were arrested in the early hours of Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in a Police intelligence operation.



The suspects are currently in police custody, assisting with the investigation, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend other conspirators and bring them to justice.