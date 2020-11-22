Regional News of Sunday, 22 November 2020

Source: GNA

Gbidukor walks for peace ahead of December polls

Ghana goes to the polls on December 7

Scores of indigenes and residents drawn from Peki and Hohoe (Gbidukor) have embarked on a peace walk to ensure a peaceful election on December 7.



The 15-kilometre walk, which began from Gbi Godenu through some principal streets of Hohoe and converged at the St Francis College of Education (FRANCO) park saw some traditional and religious leaders in attendance.



Mr Christian Adusu-Donkor, Director of Gbidukor Events, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), disclosed that the walk dubbed “The Gbidukor Peace Walk”, was aimed at drumming home the need for peace before, during and after the 2020 presidential and parliamentary polls.



He said the walk was also organised to replace the Silver Jubilee celebration of the Gbidukor Reunification slated for November 2020 but was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Mr Adusu-Donkor noted that it was important the peace enjoyed by citizens was maintained to ensure development.



The Events Director further called on political parties to pledge their commitment to making sure that peace prevailed in the Hohoe Constituency, adding that “it must be about Gbi and not any individual because, at the end of the day, the peace of this Constituency is important to all of us.”



He called on the youth to eschew violence since regardless of their political parties and views, they all remained in one Constituency.



“In most times, when we are in the political season, it is the youth that is in the centre of misunderstandings, so our message to the youth in this period is that we are all brothers and sisters who have lived together for many years and there is no way politics should divide us.”



Togbe Keh XII, Divisional Chief of Gbi-Wegbe, called on communities to organise events that would promote peace and drive home peaceful messages in the electioneering period.



“We have one Ghana so what is the essence of fighting when there is no need for it,” he added.



He called on traditional leaders to also ensure that their traditional areas and followers accepted the fact that there was a need for peace.



There were various peace talks and pledges to ensure peace in the Gbi Traditional Area as well as the Hohoe Constituency.

