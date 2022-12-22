Gbi-Wegbe authorities petition IGP over shooting of a native

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 22 December 2022

Source: GNA

Togbe Keh XII, Divisional Chief of Gbi-Wegbe on behalf of the traditional authorities and the people of the area, has petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare over "the gruesome murder" of a native of the town, Bismark Charles Opare.



He said Opare, 29 years, and a taxi driver met his premature death on Friday, December 9, 2022, at about 2330 hours at Gbi-Wegbe, when a group of Policemen stormed the town looking for criminals.



Togbe Keh in a press conference at Gbi-Wegbe, said they requested the IGP to set up a committee to conduct an in-depth investigation into the cause of the operation leading to the murder of "one of our up-and-coming sons."



He said the report after the investigations should be made public especially to the chiefs, elders, and families of the victim.



Togbe Keh said those found culpable should be dealt with accordingly, while adequate compensation should be given to the bereaved family.

Togbe Keh said Opare was murdered without any provocation ,alleging that, the unprofessional manner in, which the police officers conducted themselves resulted in the shooting and his death.



"From our preliminary investigation, we noted that the set of Policemen, who came from the Ho command were never assigned to carry out any operation in Gbi-Wegbe.



Togbe Keh said Hohoe by the Police administrative structure and zoning had been given a regional status with a substantive Regional Police Commander.



He said it meant that any operation within its jurisdiction ought to be authorised by the Hohoe Police Commander or in the known by the Regional Police Commander or the Divisional Commander, Hohoe.



"This was never the case."



Togbe Keh said questions on their lips were, who was the leader of the operation team, who authorised the release of the vehicles and weapons used, the officers involved, their immediate superior in Ho, to whom have they reported the outcome of the operation to and where the booties were and why the officers concerned had to shoot live bullets into a group of armless civilians resulting in loss of human life?



"Is it true that the Police in uniform or otherwise do engage in such operations under the guise of enforcing the law only to end enriching their individual pockets with monies extorted from perceived suspects?



Togbe Keh said the unprofessional manner in which some Police personnel carry out their duties was equally a great concern to all and sundry.