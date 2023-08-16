Gbese Sonmenaa gets new family head

Regional News of Wednesday, 16 August 2023

Source: Muhammed Faisal Mustapha

The Elders and people of the Gbese Sonmenaa family on August 5, 2023, officially installed a businessman and philanthropist, Nii Doku III as the head of the Gbese Sonmenaa family.



Nii Doku III known in private life as Alhaji Issaka Nii Nertey Nettey is mandated to oversee the activities of the family as well as ensure development and progress among the family members.



The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr. Osman Nuhu Shaributu in his address urged the newly installed family head to be patient with his people adding that the head of the family is a philanthropist who has the heart for supporting his people.



He said the position given to him is a position he (the National Chief Imam) believes is a well-deserved one as he is a peace-loving man, and that he will see to the development and progress of his people.



He said persons like Nii Doku III are qualified to be given such roles and called on him to continue with the support he is giving to the people.



He urged him to use his position to unite the people especially the Chiefs in the Ga communities to ensure peace and development.



The National Chief Imam prayed for long life, prosperity, and Allah's wisdom for Nii Doku III.



On his part, the newly installed Family Head of Gbese Sonmenaa expressed his gratitude to the family for giving him the mandate to lead them and urged them to continue with their support to ensure that he achieves his goals of bringing peace and unity not only in the family but GaDangme at large.



He also expressed appreciation to the Greater Accra Hausa Chief, Sarki Kabiru English, and the Sempe Mantse for allowing him to serve as a Chief and Sempe Muslim Akwashongtse respectively which he served with humility and loyalty.



Nii Doku III assured the family and the people of Gbese that a new Asafoatse (warrior) will soon be installed and called for the support of the family and Gbese people for him to succeed. He added that his grandfather, Asafoatse Nertey Christopher who was the Asafoatse of the Ga Adangbes was a leading warrior during the Katamanso war.



He revealed that the Gbese Sonmenaa family has over the years produced Asafoatsemai for GaDangbes and had led battles including the Katamanso war and have been those who kept and serviced weapons that were used during wars.



He stated emphatically that he has the GaDangbe at heart and will use his current leadership position and influence to bring on board all stakeholders to discuss and foster unity within GaDangbe.



The new family elect added that personalities such as the Gborbu Wulomo, Nungua, Teshie, La, and Osu among other GaDangbe communities are people who usually invite him during festivals, and with that relationship, he believes his aim of uniting the GaDangbe will be achieved.



He further called on all Chiefs in the GaDangbe areas to forge ahead in unity to safeguard and retrieved Ga lands that have been encroached on and bring development to the people.



Nii Doku III before his installment as the Family Head of Gbese Sonmenaa, was the Sarkin Talba (Noble Chief) of the Greater Accra Hausa Chief and the Sempe Muslim Akwashongtse.



He is a philanthropist who sees the importance of youth participation in capacity building towards becoming entrepreneurs to better their lives.



He has been described by many as a man with a Golden heart who always puts a smile on the face of widows, the needy, and the less privileged in society. His contribution towards youth and women empowerment has earned him much influence on the youth.



He has collaborated with many non-profit organizations in the GaDangbe communities that seek to offer skill training to the needy and less privileged with some financial support as part of his philanthropic work.



He used his position as Sarkin Talba (Noble Chief) and Sempe Muslim Akwashongtse to transform many lives within the GaDangbe and Muslim communities.