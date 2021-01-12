Regional News of Tuesday, 12 January 2021

Source: Alfred Nii Arday Ankrah, Contributor

Gbese Noryaa Manye donates to Adjen-Kotoku

Gbese Noryaa Manye, Development Queen mother of Gbese

Naa Adaiagba, Gbese Noryaa Manye (Development Queen mother) of Gbese, a Clan at Ga-Mashie in the Greater Accra Region has distributed assorted playing items to about thousands of children living in Adjen-Kotoku, a suburb of Accra.



According to Naa Adaiagba, the purpose of the donation was to beam smiles on the faces of the children living in the community to use their leisure time by staying indoors as a means of containing the COVID-19 pandemic.



Her irresistible love for children made her bought boxes filled with expensive playing items shipped from abroad to distribute them in Adjen-Kotoku, these items include toy guns, educational playing materials, footballs, school bags, dolls, mats, among other fascinating playing items.



During the donation exercise, the physically challenged were not left out, as they were given crutches to enhance their locomotion from place to place.



Naa Adaiagba underscored the need for positioning children’s educational needs at heart, in order for them to aspire higher and pursue their dreams, hence, it was important to ensure educational needs of children were provided unconditionally.



On her part, Adjen-Kotoku is her adopted community to embark some of her developmental projects that aims at strengthening children and youth to be responsible citizens in future.



The distinguished Noryaa Manye used the opportunity to admonish women to desist from staying with men who do not intend marrying them but always procreate with them.



Adding that, it is high time women in that dilemma stood for their rights and protected their dignity.



Nii Armah III, Sei Tse (Stool Father) of the community reiterated his commitments to deepen ties with Naa Adaiagba in order to facilitate great developmental projects in the community.



He expressed his gratitude to the Development Queen for her enormous contributions to the community and pledged to give support to her anytime she visits the community to execute any of her projects.



He prayed for blessings on her great achievements to the Ga-state and using herself as an agent of change to lives.