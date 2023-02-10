You are here: HomeNews2023 02 10Article 1711565

Regional News of Friday, 10 February 2023

Disclaimer

Source: classfmonline.com

Gas tanker driver, conductor injured in fire in Kumasi

The driver of a gas tanker and his conductor have sustained injuries in an accident at Sokoban Ampayoo in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti Region.

The gas tanker, is reported to have fallen on its side and caught flames on Thursday, 9 February 2023.

Firefighters deployed to the scene of the incident had to struggle to douse the fire.

The fire however was prevented from spreading.

The gas tanker driver and his conductor have since been taken to the hospital for treatment.

