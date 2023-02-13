Gas tanker catches fire as it crashes in Sokoban Ampayoo

Regional News of Monday, 13 February 2023

A gas tanker caught fire after crashing at Sokoban Ampayoo, a suburb of the Atwima Kwanwoma District in the Ashanti Region.



According to a report by the Daily Guide newspaper, the accident, which happened on Thursday, February 9, 2023, was as a result of one of the tyres of the speeding gas tanker bursting.



The report indicated that the tyre burst when the speeding tanker got to a sharp curve which led to the driver losing control of the vehicle and it crashing into a gutter.



It added that the tanker caught fire after crashing, but the driver and his conductor managed to escape with minor injuries and were taken to a health facility by residents of Sokoban Ampayoo.



The community members then fled the scene of the accident fearing a possible gas explosion and called for the help of the Ghana National Fire Service.



An eyewitness, Kofi Boateng, is reported to have said that but for the timely intervention of the personnel of the fire service, the tanker, which was fully loaded with gas, will have exploded.



“I must confess, the firefighters have done a yeoman's job today and they deserve to be applauded and appreciated for their hard work," he said.



Another eyewitness, Adwoa Konadu, also said "but for the timely intervention of the firemen, surely the blaze would have exploded and caused massive destruction."



The report added that the accident caused traffic on the Ampayoo to Sokoban road as cars from both directions had to wait for hours for the fire to be doused.



