Gas explosion kills one at the Eastern Regional Hospital

Tragedy struck on Thursday evening (September 21) at the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua when a gas explosion occurred at the hospital's Oxygen Unit, resulting in the loss of a hospital security personnel, Citinewsroom.com reports.



The exact cause of the oxygen cylinder explosion remains uncertain at this time. Fortunately, two other healthcare workers who were inside the facility during the incident managed to escape unharmed.



The security personnel, who sustained severe head injuries in the explosion, was promptly transported to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital. Despite being placed on a ventilator, he tragically succumbed to his injuries shortly thereafter.



The hospital's management has taken immediate action by informing the deceased's family about this unfortunate incident.



Additionally, they have pledged their full cooperation with the ongoing police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the gas explosion.



