Regional News of Thursday, 18 February 2021

Source: My News GH

Garu-bound bus claims lives again

A Garu-Kumasi bound commercial bus with registration number GR 7287-21 has been involved in a fatal accident at Buipe in the Savannah Region.

Two persons are reported dead with several others sustaining various degrees of injuries.

The injured have been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

But some passengers are reported to have lost their legs and arms.

The cause of the accident according to the passengers is attributed to a tyre burst.

