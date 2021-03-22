Gaming Commission of Ghana engages stakeholders on responsible betting

General News of Monday, 22 March 2021

Source: Peace FM

Betway, Ghana’s leading online sports betting brand in collaboration with the Gaming Commission Of Ghana, has held a stakeholder's engagement on responsible betting in the Volta Regional capital, Ho. The engagement dubbed "Bet The Responsible Way” brought together community leaders and media in the Volta Region to deliberate on how to bring sanity into the gaming industry.



Kwabena Oppong-Nkrumah, Country Manager, Marketing for Betway said the company has remained committed to advancing its Responsible Betting Campaign launched in 2017, to secure the support of community stakeholders to encourage responsible betting in our communities.



According to him the company will continue to champion community sensitization efforts across Ghana.



He also said the company will remain a key player in the industry, as it has “revolutionized” sports betting in the country with digitized systems that has addressed the security needs and technological advancement needed to offer ease to customers.



The Public Affairs Manager of the Gaming Commission of Ghana, Ms. Beatrice Baiden, said sports betting is a recreational activity and encouraged assemblymen present in collaborating with the commission to regulate the space. She noted that the commission will continue to be diligent in licensing gaming outlets with much focus on outlets that lacked requisite certification.



“Without due diligence on licensing the nation would be at a disadvantage,” she stated, and appealed to the Assembly Members and Community Leaders to help keep the localities free of unlicensed operators.