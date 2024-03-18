Gambian Minister for Youth and Sports praises NSS Executive Director for exemplary service

Regional News of Monday, 18 March 2024

Source: Amanda Atunah, Contributor

A high-level delegation from the Gambia embarked on a working visit to officials of the Ghana National Service Scheme (NSS), underscoring a commitment to bolster collaboration and knowledge transfer between the two nations.



The visit, held at the NSS headquarters, convened heads of various departments, including notable figures like Osei Assibey Antwi, the Executive Director of NSS, and Kweku Ohene Djan, the Deputy Executive Director in charge of Operations and Director of Administration, Paul Appiah, among others.



Mandate:



During the meeting, Osei Assibey Antwi reiterated the NSS’s mandate to deploy

graduates across sectors of the economy for national service, emphasising the pivotal role graduates play in contributing to the nation’s development.



He highlighted the government’s commitment to providing essential services to its citizens, citing initiatives such as the National Health Insurance and Free Senior High School programmes.



Diverse programmes:



Mr. Antwi elaborated on the diverse programmes offered by the NSS, ranging from

agriculture and health to education and accounting. He emphasised the significance of these programmes in addressing contemporary challenges, such as food deficits, bookkeeping issues, and IT issues, while enabling graduates to contribute meaningfully to national development.



Acknowledging the indispensable support from the Finance Ministry, Mr. Antwi attributed the NSS’s success to the unwavering backing received, thus recognising their pivotal role in achieving milestones over the years.



Commendation:



In a notable gesture of commendation, the Gambian Minister of Youth and Sports, Bakary Y. Badjie, lauded Osei Assibey Antwi and his team for their exemplary service, hailing the Ghana NSS as a model institution.



Mr. Badjie expressed confidence in leveraging Ghana’s experience to enhance the Gambia’s National Youth Service Scheme, envisioning a trajectory of growth and excellence.



Echoing the praise of Bakary Y. Badjie, officials including Lamin Camara, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports; Youh Alic Kolley, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Office of the President; and Abass Bah, Executive Director of the Gambia National Youth Service Scheme, reaffirmed their commitment to collaboration.



Pledge:



They pledged to formalise this partnership by signing a Memorandum of Understanding, thereby deepening dialogue and fostering stronger ties between the two nations.



The visit signifies a commitment to bilateral cooperation and underscores the importance of sharing best practices and expertise in youth empowerment and national development.



As Ghana and The Gambia embark on this collaborative journey, the commendation extended to Osei Assibey Antwi serves as a testament to his leadership and the invaluable contributions of Ghana's NSS in shaping the future of both nations.