Gambaga witch camp stories are untrue, no woman is maltreated - Atik Mohammed reveals

General News of Thursday, 29 April 2021

Source: Peace FM

Socio-political commentator, Atik Mohammed says the Gambaga witch camp should be rebranded into ''Gambaga Home for the Aged''.



He believed the rebranding will help to disprove the notion of Ghanaians about the elderly women sent to the camp being maltreated.



According to Atik, Ghanaians have been fed with misconceptions about the witches camp in Gambaga.



He revealed the camp is not a hub for human rights violation but rather is a refuge for aged women.



He refuted the claims that the women are molested.



To set the record straight, Atik Mohammed stated that, on the contrary, the indwellers at the witches camp are well taken care of by those who run the camp.



''Maybe the proper label to give it is home for the aged because, when you go there, they're provided with food and taken good care of and so forth. But when you hear 'witches camp', what comes to mind is we have camped elderly women and maltreating them and all of that but I think the, you know, the architecture actually goes beyond people's thoughts. And in fact, it's actually very far from the perceptions of some people'', he said.