Galilea Youth Alliance embarks on clean-up exercise

General News of Tuesday, 1 June 2021

Source: Philip Antoh, Contributor

The chiefs and executives members of Galilea Youth Alliance at Kasoa have heaped praises on residents of the area for responding heavily in their maiden clean-up exercise embarked on to beautify the community.



According to the executives, last Saturday's exercise was successful considering the attendance despite being on short notice.



Addressing the gathering after embarking on a four-hour intensive cleaning-up of the gutters, drains and their environment, the Chairman of the Galilea Youth Alliance, Rev. Divine Otto said apart from gathering for the clean-up exercise, it also aims at bringing the youth together devoid of any political allegiance.



Rev Otto said the exercise is also aimed at imbibing the spirit of communalism into the youth in ensuring that they also have a part to play in beautifying the environment and that it is not only the central government's duty.



He called on the citizens to be responsible of their actions towards the environment adding that cleanliness is next to godliness.



The Gatse of Galilea who represented the chiefs, Nene Gyatse Amanor thanked the people in the community for availing themselves of the exercise.



"What I'm seeing here is eye-pleasing because when we invited them for this exercise, they came out with their numbers to support," Nene Amanor stated.



He advised the people to always practice hygiene adding that those people found sweeping into the gutters, drains and other public places would be monitored closely.



The chiefs and the executive of the Youth Alliance would

henceforth monitor and arrest anybody found sweeping or dumping refuse into the gutters or drains and ensure that person is duly prosecuted.



The Member of Parliament for Bortiano Ngleshie Amanfrom, Mr Sylvester Matthew Tetteh encouraged the executive to organising such a wonderful event adding that the political season is over and "this is the right time to come together and forge development."



Me Teeteh said the exercise was solely organised by the youth alliance and the chiefs so "we saw the need to come and encourage them to do more because Ghana needs such spirit of communalism to develop."



He revealed that a programme is rolling where over 3000 youth would be trained in ICT to create their own jobs.



He again said the Assembly is working hard to ensure that in the next month work is starting for the construction of the Galilea Community Centre for the people in the area.



He also stressed on the need to keep the environment clean to safe ourselves from diseases and sicknesses.



The exercise which started at exactly 5:30 a.m. Saturaday dawn saw the youth, old and children coming out in their numbers to clean the gutters, drains, the lorry station and other public places.