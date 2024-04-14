Galaxy Int'l: Minister honors top AS Level French achievement

General News of Sunday, 14 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In a momentous event at Galaxy International School, Kofi Kokua Asante Anyimadu has been celebrated for his outstanding achievement in clinching the top spot worldwide for the Cambridge AS Level French Exam in the year 2023.



This exceptional feat not only underscores Kofi's dedication and hard work but also highlights the stellar standard of education upheld at Galaxy International School.



During a meeting with the Honourable Minister for Education, Hon. Yaw Osei Adutwum, school officials, and students, Kofi was lauded for his remarkable accomplishment. The Minister himself took the opportunity to personally present Kofi with the certificate of achievement, symbolizing the nation's recognition of his academic prowess.



In his address, the Minister emphasized the importance of nurturing and showcasing the talent pool within the country, underscoring the need for platforms that enable students to represent Ghana on the global stage. He also outlined plans to enhance the vision of educational institutions for the betterment of Ghanaian education.



The Managing Director of Galaxy International School expressed gratitude for the Minister's time and hospitality during the meeting, highlighting the significance of collaboration between the government and educational institutions in fostering academic excellence.



Galaxy International School, known for its emphasis on social values and academic rigor, continues to produce students who excel not only academically but also in extracurricular activities. With state-of-the-art facilities and a focus on holistic development, the school remains a beacon of educational excellence in the region.