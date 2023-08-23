Galamseyers destroy Pakyi Kobri forest and valuable cocoa farms

Regional News of Wednesday, 23 August 2023

Source: Joseph Marfo, Contributor

Despite the government's efforts to combat illegal mining, also known as galamsey, this destructive activity continues to prevail in the Pakyi communities of the Amansie West Constituency in the Ashanti Region.



Consequently, forest reserves are being destroyed, cocoa farms are being destroyed, and water bodies are becoming laboriously polluted.



During a recent visit to the Pakyi Kobri forest, it was evident that galamseyers were vigorously engaging in illegal mining operations using excavators and other equipment. Shockingly, roughly half of the Kobri forest reserve and three acres of cocoa farms have already been demolished by these illegal miners.



Nana Kofi Amoakohene, the Pakyi Nkosuohene, expressed his deep concern about the escalating issue of illegal mining in the Amansie West Constituency.



He underlined the foremost precedence of battling this canker, as directed by Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



Nana Kofi Amoakohene placed the blame squarely on the Chief of Pakyi (Pakyihene), Nana Owusu Opoku I, for permitting Galamseyers to ravage farmlands and water bodies, despite the lack of development in the area.



He even alleged that the Pakyihene himself is involved in this illegal activity, driven solely by his selfish interests.



“Two weeks after Asantehene bared Galamsey activities in the Ashanti Region, Pakyihene sent his Gyaasehene and Akyeamehene to the Kobri forest to make sacrifices for the commencement of illegal mining. As you’ve all witnessed today, Galamseyers in the Kobri forest has destroyed almost half of the reserve plus some cocoa farms. But we’ve stopped them. I and my boys have sacrificed ourselves and are determined to fight against the menace", Asantehene said.





Furthermore, Nana Kofi Amoakohene called for immediate action to be taken against the Chief of Pakyi and all those involved in illegal mining activities.



He stressed that the destruction caused by galamseyers not only affects the environment but also disrupts the livelihoods of the local communities.



Nana Kofi Amoakohene urged the government to enforce stricter regulations and provide support for sustainable development in the area, ensuring that future generations can thrive in a clean and prosperous environment.