You are here: HomeNews2023 04 28Article 1756871

General News of Friday, 28 April 2023

Disclaimer

Source: peacefmonline.com

Galamsey report: Up your game or resign - Kojo Oppong Nkrumah told

« Prev

Next »

Comments (7)

Listen to Article

Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

James Kwabena Bomfeh, popularly called 'Kabila', has asked the Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah to up his game or resign.

Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' show in relation to Professor Frimpong-Boateng's report, Mr. Kwabena Bomfeh expressed utter disappointment in the work by the Information Minister.

He wondered if Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has become tired of his job.

"My brother, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, up your game! If you think you are tired and can't work to help the President, nothing stops you from resigning. If it overwhelms you, resign," he exclaimed.

Kabila made this emphatic statement as he felt the Minister and other government officials are not working hard enough to help the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's vision.