Galamsey report: I spoke to Prof. in 2019 over excavator on low-bed vehicle on highway - Presidential aide

General News of Wednesday, 26 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe, a presidential staffer has denied complicity in illegal small-scale mining (galamsey) after he was mentioned as part of Jubilee House staff engaged in galamsey.



Teiko and others were mentioned in the 2021 report by the former minister for Science, Technology and Innovation Prof Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, which report was recently leaked to the media.



A number of people mentioned in the report have rejected the contents of the report in whole or partially with others demanding a retraction of the allegations against them.



In his case, Teiko Tagoe issued an April 21, 2023 statement in which he denied having anything to do with galamsey.



He, however, disclosed the one occasion on which he contacted the minister who was then the chairman of government's anti-galamsey committee, the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM).



"Let me state categorically that I have no involvement in galamsey," his statement read.



It continued: "In 2019, I spoke to Prof. Frimpong-Boateng regarding an excavator being transported on a low-bed vehicle on a highway. He requested details, and I provided the information. However, I did not follow up on the request, and I have no knowledge of what happened with the excavator.



"It is unfortunate that Prof. Frimpong-Boateng would make comments about me in his report. I want to make it clear that I have nothing to do with illegal mining," the statement added.



His full statement is below:



My fellow Ghanaians,

I wish to address recent media reports attempting to link me to illegal small-scale mining activities, popularly known as galamsey. These reports are based on a statement made by Prof. Frimpong-Boateng, the former Chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining.



Let me state categorically that I have no involvement in galamsey. In 2019, I spoke to Prof. Frimpong-Boateng regarding an excavator being transported on a low-bed vehicle on a highway. He requested details, and I provided the information. However, I did not follow up on the request, and I have no knowledge of what happened with the excavator.



It is unfortunate that Prof. Frimpong-Boateng would make comments about me in his report. I want to make it clear that I have nothing to do with illegal mining. I urge the media and the public to disregard the portions of the report that pertain to me and treat it with the contempt it deserves.



I believe in the rule of law, and I am committed to supporting efforts to clamp down on illegal mining activities in the country. I remain committed to the development of Ghana and the well-being of its citizens.



Thank you.



SIGNED:



Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe



Meanwhile, watch the latest episode of People and Places on GhanaWeb TV below:











Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:











SARA