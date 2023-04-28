Galamsey report: Gabby sues Prof Frimpong-Boateng, demands GHȼ10m in damages

General News of Friday, 28 April 2023

New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has sued former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, over the allegations made against him in the minister’s report on illegal small-scale mining (galamsey) in Ghana.



Gabby, in his defamation suit, according to myjoyonline.com, is demanding GHȼ10 million in damages.



The suit filed accuses Prof Frimpong Boateng of defamation in his report on activities of the erstwhile Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining which he led.



Gabby is demanding “The sum of Ten Million Ghana Cedis (GHC10,000,000.00) as General Damages including Aggravated and/or Exemplary Damages for Defamation for libel”.



He also wants the former minister to apologise and retract the allegation he made against him, as well as an injunction to restrain Prof Frimpong-Boateng from repeating the allegations he made.



