Galamsey pit swallows 2 brothers

Regional News of Tuesday, 10 January 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Two brothers have drowned in a galamsey pit at Manso Watreso in the Amansie South District of the Ashanti region.



The victims, Yaw Owusu, 21; and Beebe, 19 drowned when they went to the farm on Monday, January 9, 2023.



The Assembly Member for the area, Mr. Kofi Mensah told Class News’ regional correspondent, Elisha Adarkwah that Bebee was sent to check if a net they cast in the galamsey pit had caught fish.



The victim while checking the net slipped into the pit full of water and drowned and his elder brother also drowned in his attempt to rescue him.



The bodies have been deposited at the St. Martins hospital morgue at Agroyesum.



The Police at the Manso Datano police station have commenced investigations into the incident