Galamsey pit collapse kills young man in Denkyira

Regional News of Tuesday, 31 January 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A young man has reportedly died in Denkyira of the Kwahu West District after a galamsey pit collapsed on him.



According to sources, the young man, who was said to be in his late 20s, was collecting sand around the pit.



Rainbow Radio’s Nhyiraba Kwabena Asirifi reported that the young man is a worker at the galamsey site.



The incident occurred on Monday, January 30, 2023.



It has emerged that the deceased is from Odumase but came to the area to work at the galamsey site.



The incident has been reported to the police, and the body has been taken to the mortuary for further investigation.