Regional News of Tuesday, 17 November 2020

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Galamsey operator drowns in an abandoned pit

File photo of a galamsey operator trapped in a pit

A young man has lost his life after he drowned in an abandoned galamsey pit in the Amansie South District in the Ashanti Region.



Rainbow Radio’s Abdul Malik, in a report, said the deceased, whose name was only given as Ibrahim, was a galamsey operator and an SHS graduate.



According to him, Ibrahim after work on Monday told his colleagues he was going to wash from the abandoned pit which had gathered water.



His colleagues had to wait for him, but after waiting for several hours, they moved to the stream only to see him lifeless.



They attempted removing the body from the water, but they could not, a situation, which forced them to call for help from the community.



Our reporter said Ibrahim could not survive because the mud in the water trapped him.



The body has since been deposited at the morgue awaiting autopsy.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.