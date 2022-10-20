Galamsey menace: Small-scale miners vow to resist ban on mining activities

General News of Thursday, 20 October 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Members of the Ghana National Association of Small-Scale Miners (GNASSM) have served notice that they will resist any attempt by the government to ban small-scale mining activities, as part of the renewed fight against illegal mining.



Groups such as Media Coalition Against Illegal Mining, OccupyGhana, and Christian Council have called for a ban on small-scale mining activities.



Addressing a press conference in Kumasi, on Wednesday, 19 October 2022, however, the General Secretary of GNASSM, Mr Godwin Armah, said the recent calls for a ban on small-scale mining will be insensitive.



According to him, the sector gives more than one million direct and five million indirect employment to Ghanaians; therefore, placing a ban on it will negatively affect the livelihood of many people.



Mr Armah called on the government to deal with those mining illegally and destroying water bodies and not box all of them together as galamseyers.