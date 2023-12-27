Galamsey in Krokosua Hills, Juaboso Forest: Court remands 8 in police custody

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 27 December 2023

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

Eight people including two policemen and four Chinese nationalsarrest­ed in Juaboso on Monday by the Rapid Response Unit of the Forestry Commission for allegedly engaging in illegal mining activities in the Krokosua Hills Forest Reserve have been remanded into police custody by the SefwiWiaso District Court.



They were charged with conspiracy, mining without a license, and entering the forest without authority.



They would appear again on December 22.



Their plea was not taken when they appeared before Mr Eric Baah­Boateng, the presiding judge.



The two policemen (names withheld) carrying AK-47 assault rifles and the other suspects are currently in the custody of the Western North Police Command.



The accused were Wen Shi Yu, 30; Wen Yong Cheng, 30; Wen Fu Kin, 58; Lee Pin, 60; Edward Ow­usu, 25; Kwesi Frank, 42; Abudu Ramani, 41 and Joe Naburi, 37.



The Rapid Response Unit of the Forestry Commission who ar­rested the accused also impounded 10 excavators.



The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the FC, Ms Joyce Ofori Kwafo, confirmed this to the Gha­naian Times in Accra, yesterday.



She said the team razed down some makeshift wooden structures erected by the illegal miners.



The PRO stated that three Toyota 4×4 vehicles with registra­tion numbers GN 4165 -12; GT 9334 -12, and GS 4895-Z, used to facilitate their activities were also seized, in addition to one unreg­istered motorbike and two pump action guns.



Ms Kwafo said the suspects have been sent to the Sefwi-Wiawso Police Regional Command for further investigations and prosecution, adding that unspecified quantities of a substance suspected to be gold were seized by the team.



The PRO stated that the sus­pects would soon be processed for court and assured of FC's efforts in reducing such menace at the forest reserves.



In a related development, two excavators were also demobilised in the same reserve on Sunday.



Ms Kwafo said the Krokosua Hills Forest Reserve which lies along the eastern end of River Bia in the Western North Region served as an important watershed.



“It is one of the biodiversity hotspots in the country with a rich diversity of rare and restricted range flora and fauna,” she added



She said a portion of this reserve had been designated a Globally Significant Biodiversity Area (GSBA).