General News of Friday, 11 September 2020

Source: Starr FM

Galamsey fraud: I have no regrets - Charles Bissue

Presidential Staffer Charles Bissue

Presidential Staffer Charles Bissue says he has no regrets for the job he did for the Inter-Ministerial Committee on illegal mining despite the corruption claims against him by journalist Anas Aremeway Anas.



Speaking on the Hotseat on Starr FM, Mr Bissue who was secretary to the Inter-ministerial Committee said he will repeat his line of actions if given another opportunity.



When asked if he will do anything differently if given a second chance, he retorted: “If I had the chance again, I would do the same thing again or even more because I believe I did nothing wrong. My mother had two heart attacks when the investigative piece came up against me. My concern is if she had died, she would have gone without knowing the truth,” he told host Kwame Danso-Acheampong on Friday.



The Criminal Investigative Department of the Police Service has cleared Mr Bissue of any wrongdoing in the investigative piece.



Background



Mr. Bissue stepped aside as Secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM) after ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas aired a documentary in which he was caught allegedly taking a bribe of GHC35,000 to allow a company carry out mining activities during the ban on all small scale mining activities in Ghana.



After the documentary was aired, Mr Bissue wrote a statement saying “I have taken notice of the contents of the latest documentary by Tiger Eye P.I., titled ‘Galamsey Fraud.’ I would like to state, at the very outset, that I am innocent of the allegations levelled against me in the documentary, as I was not and have not been engaged in any acts of corruption, criminality or misconduct.”

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.