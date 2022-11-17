Galamsey fight must be a marathon and not a sprint – STRANEK Africa

General News of Thursday, 17 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Strategic Thinkers Network Africa, STRANEK-Africa has called on the government of Ghana to adopt a long-term plan to fight illegal mining otherwise known as galamsey in local Ghanaian parlance.



In a statement outlining some of the devastating effects of the galamsey menace, STRANEK-Africa noted that the government’s efforts of fighting the illegal menace have over the years remained a promise.



The group has thus called on all stakeholders involved in the galamsey fight to contribute their quota in ending the menace whiles noting that the fight against illegal mining ought to be approached as a marathon and not a sprint.



“There are various ways in which the activities of galamsey can be curbed. STRANEK-Africa believes that there should be heavy 24 hours monitoring by the military in communities where galamsey activities is on the rise. The 24-hour military monitoring will assist in reducing the illegal smuggling of gold and the high rate of destroying forest and rivers. The country is likely to lose millions of dollars yearly to illegal smuggling. People found guilty of such illegalities should be drastically dealt with by the law. Also, significant resources will need to be invested in oversight agencies such as Minerals Commission, Environmental Protection Agency and Precious Minerals Marketing Company, the body responsible for assaying and monitoring gold exports.



“Chiefs must put their foot down and ensure that activities of illegal miners are not condoned. There must be active involvement of residents living in galamsey communities by saying 'No' to galamseyers in order to safeguard their environment,” STRANEK-Africa in a statement signed by Executive Director, Nii Tettey Tetteh said.



Ghanan is currently grappling with the devastating impact of unmitigated illegal mining activities across the length and breadth of the country.



Currently, several of the country’s forest reserves and river bodies are under threat from the activities of illegal miners.







GA/FNOQ