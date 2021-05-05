Galamsey fight: 'We must win or die in the process' - Kabila

Politics of Wednesday, 5 May 2021

Source: Peace FM

James Kwabena Bomfeh, former CPP stalwart has urged government and the entire nation not to give up the fight against galamsey.



He stated that the country cannot afford to lose the battle and so charged all and sundry to join the crusade to end galamsey.



James Kwabena Bomfeh, popularly called Kabila, believed there are two mechanisms to ending this menace, listing enforcing the laws and looking at the issue holistically.



Kabila explained that the government must tackle the root causes of galamsey by checking that all players in small-scale mining are whipped into line as well as exercising the laws of the land to sanction people engaged in illegal mining, otherwise known as galamsey, to deter others.



When asked whether he believes Ghana will win the galamsey fight, he answered; "We must win or die in the process''.



He made these comments while discussing galamsey menace and matters arising on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo'.