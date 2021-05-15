Galamsey fight: Otumfuo’s recommendations brilliant and full of wisdom – MMDCEs

General News of Saturday, 15 May 2021

Source: mynews.gh

Without running from the bare facts, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) have welcomed suggestions to have themselves to blame and answer to issues of illegal mining activities popularly known as galamsey which has gained root in their respective areas.



“It is wisdom and brilliant advise from Otumfuo that District Chief Executives as chairpersons of the District Security Councils (DISECs) should be held directly responsible for the situation of illegal mining within their respective districts”, Public Relations Officer (PRO), Association of Ashanti Regional MMDCEs, Hon. Alidu Seidu



Delivering a keynote address at the first Regional Consultative Dialogue on Small Scale Mining in Kumasi yesterday, the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II cautioned chiefs, elders and politicians against participating in galamsey and would not hesitate to sanction any traditional ruler who will engage in the act.



“On my part, I have already warned my Chiefs and elders against participation in such illegalities, and I will not hesitate to strongly sanction any such infraction.”, the Asantehene vowed.



Speaking on Kumasi-based radio station monitored by MyNewGh.com, the Spokesperson for the MMDCEs in the Ashanti Region and the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Asokore Mampong, Hon. Alidu Seidu described Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s recommendations to dealing with galamsey menace as a brilliant idea.



“That’s is a brilliant and wisdom idea from the great King. He has spoken and traditionally, it is not debatable so let us all abide by it and I believe it will bring to an end of galamsey menace in the country”, the Asokore Mampong MCE pointed out.



Otumfuo Osei Tutu II further stated that the current system where licenses for concessions were given out before consulting traditional authorities was dysfunctional and must be revised