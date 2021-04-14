Galamsey fight: My integrity is at stake – Lands Minister

General News of Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Samuel Abu Jinapor, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources has conceded that the success of his administration will be determined by gains made in the fight against illegal mining, known popularly as galamsey.



In a Joy News interview, Abu Jinapor recognized that his integrity is at stake as some experts have hinged his administration on the fight against the menace.



Jinapor who is not unaware of the difficulty in dealing with the menace assured that he will tackle the issues decisively with Ghana’s interest at the crux of any move he will make.



“I have met people who say my tenure as Minister will be determined by how I deal with illegal small scale mining. I agree with them entirely. It will be determined by how successful I will be in doing my work. And what will be my work? To serve in integrity,” he assured.



He also called for a decoupling of politics from the galamsey topic and appealed to pressed home the need for a concerted effort towards eradicating the menace.



The Member of Parliament for Damongo also noted that President Akufo-Addo has been consistent with his resolve to protecting Ghana’s vegetation cover by fighting galamsey.



“The President walked his talk. President Nana Akufo-Addo put his Presidency on the line. When a President says he will put his presidency on the line, it simply means he will not shirk his responsibilities. He will not waiver even if it will cost him his Presidency. He is prepared to go through the full haul and he is doing it to the end,” he said.



He added that, “he (President Akufo-Addo) put his Presidency on the line and it cost him votes. He lost in a place like Upper Denkyira West where the NPP has never lost an election since 1957; it is a mining community. Clearly, the party lost because of the issues of mining. He lost literally in every mining communities with the exception of Tarkwa.”



The government through the Ministry Lands and Natural Resource is holding a two-day national dialogue on small scale mining. The conference is commencing today at the Accra International Conference Centre.



The forum is to draw stakeholders in the mining sector to deliberate and craft a wholistic and effective plan on clamping down on galamsey activities.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to grace the event and deliver speech on the issue.



Speaking ahead of the event, the Chairman of the Ministerial Planning Committee of the National Consultative Dialogue Benito Owusu-Bio said “the day has finally come for key players in the small scale mining sector to discuss issues affecting Mining operations including unsustainable mining practices.”



