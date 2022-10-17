Galamsey fight: Major Mahama died a very useless death - Beatrice Annan

General News of Monday, 17 October 2022

Beatrice Annan, a member of the NDC Communications team, has expressed concern about the galamsey menace in the country under the Akufo-Addo administration.



According to her, the late Major Mahama died a useless death in his attempt to fight illegal mining, but despite his sad death, galamsey has even worsened under Akufo-Addo.



She explained that the only thing that can stop the menace of illegal mining will be a change of government as there is a lack of political will and hypocrisy in the fight against illegal mining by government officials.



Speaking on Good Morning Ghana, she said “…when you allow Major Mahama to die in sometimes the most painful manner, living behind his wife and children that this government has neglected, and then when you are talking about Galamsey, you say all hands on deck to fight, which hands?



"…Major Mahama died a very useless death because galasey has become worse. The president is an abattoir of all these. Everything happens because of leadership."



Background on Major Maham



In 2018, Major Mahama was lynched to death at Denkyira-Obuase in the Central Region by a mob.



Major Mahama was assigned to the region to fight illegal mining known in Ghana as ‘galamsey’.



The then army captain was reportedly mistaken for a thief by some women he had bought some snails from.



The women, who thought he was an armed robber after spotting his official pistol, allegedly called the assemblyman in the area (William Baah) to raise an alarm.



The assemblyman allegedly organised people in the town to lynch the soldier and later set parts of his body ablaze.



