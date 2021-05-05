Galamsey fight: Kwesi Pratt calls on Judiciary

General News of Wednesday, 5 May 2021

Source: Peace FM

Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has charged the Judiciary to assist the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor in the fight against galamsey.



Galamsey activities have ruined the country’s water bodies, lands and forests amidst fears that if not stopped, the nation may deteriorate and future generations may face unbearable hardships.



The Minister has committed his administration to clamping down on illegal mining, otherwise called galamsey, assuring Ghanaians he will not favour any person or entity involved in the illegal mining.



He has ordered that, with immediate effect, all mining in forest reserves must end.



Speaking on Peace FM’s “Kokrokoo” programme, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. threw his weight behind the Minister but believed the Minister alone cannot fight the menace.



He, therefore, called on the Judiciary not to spare any person prosecuted for engaging in galamsey because, to him, the prosecution and sentencing of the culprits will deter others from either engaging or continuing the menace.



“If someone infracts the laws and the person is arrested and arraigned before court but the court frees the person, how can we fight against galamsey? It is not possible," he said.



