Galamsey fight: I have five court cases on my neck - Prof. Frimpong Boateng

General News of Tuesday, 5 December 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Prof Frimpong Boateng has revealed that his relentless campaign against illegal mining has resulted in him facing five court cases.



Due to his strong stance against what is often called galamsey, and a report he authored as the Chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining, Prof Boateng mentioned he now finds himself entangled in legal battles.



Highlighting the devastating impact of illegal mining on the country, Prof Frimpong Boateng emphasised the severe consequences it has had on Ghana's water bodies.



Expressing his concern, he noted that many of these water bodies have become unusable due to contamination caused by illegal mining activities, making the water unsafe for drinking.



Despite acknowledging the significant strides in the fight against illegal mining, Prof Frimpong Boateng did not specify the individuals or entities behind the court cases against him resulting from the Inter-Ministerial Committee's report.



The former Minister for Environment Science, Technology, and Innovations made these revelations during an appearance on Accra-based Joy FM's dialogue series on galamsey on Monday, December 4, 2023.