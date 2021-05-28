Galamsey fight: GAF moves soldiers to Ankobra river, tributaries

Regional News of Friday, 28 May 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Over 400 military personnel under the Operation Halt team have been deployed to the Ankobra river and its tributaries to remove all persons and logistics involved in mining on water bodies.



This is the fourth phase of the Operation Halt II, Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said in a statement.



“The public is advised to stay away from mining in water bodies to avoid any action by the forces,” the Minister of Information advised.



Government has renewed its efforts to clamp down on illegal mining, with the deployment of military Taskforce directed to destroy all excavators on site.



The Taskforce reportedly set ablaze 25 excavators in the Central Region a fortnight ago.



The excavators were burned in the houses of their owners in Ntafrewaso, Asamoah Krom and Awisem, all in the Twifo Praso District.



Go to Court



Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has waded into the argument over the burning of excavators and other mining equipment at illegal mining sites across the country by the anti-galamsey task force.



He said anyone engaged in illegal mining loses every right they have as a result of their illegal activities.



“I know there are some who believe that the ongoing exercise of ridding our water bodies and forest zones of harmful equipment and machinery is unlawful and in some cases harsh. I strongly disagree and I will advise those who take a contrary view to go to court to vindicate their position if they so wish. That is what the rule of law is all about,” President Akufo-Addo stated.



The President described illegal mining as “monumental crimes which should not be condoned in any shape or form.”



“The presence of chanfans in water bodies is illegal as is the unlawful use of excavators in protected forest zones. The devastation caused by this equipment is nothing short of evil and we should not compromise in our efforts to protect our environment, forest reserves and water bodies,” President Akufo-Addo added.