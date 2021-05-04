Galamsey fight: Come to us if you lack ideas – NDC to Akufo-Addo

Politics of Tuesday, 4 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Boamah Otokunor has tasked the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led government to end illegal mining (galamsey).



Issues about illegal mining popularly called "galamsey" have resurfaced again after photos and videos depicting the state of some of our water bodies went viral.



Mr. Peter Boamah Otokunor while reacting to this has asked the government to put in place pragmatic measures to fight galamsey as the task force couldn't achieve its aim.



“When the NPP government wanted to retain power, they promised to fight galamsey and even went ahead to set a task force which has failed woefully in tackling this illegal mining menace."



“This government has clearly lost the galamsey fight, but they are behaving as if they are on top of their game," he said on Okay FM’s ‘Ade Akye Abia’ programme.



He also urged the New Patriotic Party government to consult the National Democratic Congress if they are out of ideas on how to fight galamsey.



“If this government lacks ideas to fight this menace, they should contact us (NDC) or just set up a committee to go through the NDCs manifesto for proposals,” Otukonor added.



Meanwhile, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has called on the University of Mines and Technology and Ghanaians to help protect the forest reserves and water bodies of the country.



Watch Otokunor’s interview in the post below:



