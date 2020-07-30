General News of Thursday, 30 July 2020

Galamsey feeds my people, we will not stop – DCE brags

play videoDistrict Chief of Executive of Amansie West, William Asante Bediako

President Akufo-Addo’s resolve maybe to stop illegal mining popularly referred to as galamsey but this vision of his is certainly not shared by all his appointees.



One of such appointees is the District Chief of Executive of Amansie West who has vowed to ensure the perpetuation of galamsey despite it’s devastating effects.



William Asante Bediako is seen in a widely circulated video declaring his support for galamsey.



Addressing a gathering, Asante Bediako espoused the benefits his communities have derived from illegal mining.



He stresses that but for galamsey, storey buildings and flashy cars would have been strangers to his district.



He dispelled notions that he is against galamsey and promised to protect his people from anyone who intends to deprive them of what he claims is their source of livelihood.



“One thing that has brought me a lot criticism is that I support galamsey. Why won’t I support galamsey. But for galamsey, there would be no storey building in Manso. But for galamsey, no son of this land would have bought a car worth 1billion. So if some people who are educated are pained that a galamseyer is making money, as for me Bediako this is what my town folks do to survive,” he said amid cheers and applause from the gathering.



He continued “That’s why sometime ago I gave my backing to plans by some people to sell some stones belonging to the mines. Even the one in the soil, the whites have come for it so what’s wrong with you taking the ones that have been processed. I have been insulted on radio but I will not stop”, he said.



But the Member of Parliament for Amensie West Constituency Manso Adubea, Yaw Frimpong has explained the type of mining practiced by his constituent is ‘licensed small scale mining’ and not galamsey.



“If you are a stranger to the constituency or the district, and you see these people, you will think that it is galamsey but averagely, they are working around legal small scale mining. The president has also introduced community mining because you have to create jobs for the communities”, he said.









