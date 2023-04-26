Galamsey claims: CHRAJ exonerates Frimpong-Boateng

General News of Wednesday, 26 April 2023

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has described as untrue allegations levelled against Prof Frimpong-Boateng that he was involved in illegal mining activities.



A publication by myjoyonline.com stated that the commission found the claims against the former minister to be untrue after its investigation.



The commissioner of CHRAJ is reported to have said that his outfit investigated thoroughly and concluded that Prof. Frimpong-Boateng is engaged in legal mining.



“We investigated allegations made against Prof. Frimpong-Boateng. We went in and did a very thorough investigation, came out with our report, a 116-page report, and the offshoot is that he was not involved in any illegal mining concessions.



“He had genuine concessions, which he had difficulties even starting because of community violence against his company,” the report stated.



Nearly a week ago, a report authored by Prof. Frimpong-Boateng, the former Chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM) in 2021, was released containing the names of NPP officials who are allegedly hindering the fight against illegal mining.



Some of the known names mentioned in the report include the Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, Gabby Otchere-Darko, Laud Commey, Joseph Quam, among others. While they have denied any wrongdoing, some alleged that Frimpong-Boateng was equally at fault.



