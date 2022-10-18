Galamsey: 'No angel will build Ghana' - Prof. Joseph Osafo

General News of Tuesday, 18 October 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Senior Psychologist at the University of Ghana, Professor Joseph Osafo, has called for a collective effort from all Ghanaians to end the galamsey menace in the country.



Professor Joseph Osafo advised the nation to unite in the fight against this illicit mining while commenting on the recent tour by some Clergy members to galamsey communities to assess the impact of the illegal activities.



The Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye and a host of Christian leaders visited galamsey sites in the Eastern Region.



They appealed to the nation's leaders to nip the menace in the bud and also offered prayers for Ghana and her population.



Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" Monday morning, Prof. Osafo noted that "no angel will build this nation" and reiterated that "nation-building is not accidental; it is intentional".



To him, there is the need for all hands to be on deck to resolve the illegal mining situation.



He cautioned that if the menace is not stopped, posterity will judge the nation.



"When values are in crisis, our destination is also in crisis and our destiny is in a mess," he stated.



