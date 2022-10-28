Galamsey: 'Let’s tackle implementation after registering excavators' – Inusah Fuseini

General News of Friday, 28 October 2022

The former Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Inusah Fuseini, has asked the government to tackle the implementation of the directive governing the use of excavators in mining activities.



This comes after government gave up till November 2, 2022, for all excavators in the country to be registered with the relevant local government authorities.



The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources stated that any excavator that is not registered in line with this directive shall be seized and confiscated by the state.



“An owner, operator and/or user of an excavator shall, at the time of registration, specify the purpose for which the excavator is being used or to be used and the area where the excavator is being used or will be used,” a statement from the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources said.



As part of the registration Metropolitan, Municipal or District Assemblies are to record the name and particulars of the owner of the excavator, the date the excavator was brought into the country, the registration number, the chassis number, the purposes for which the excavator was brought into the country, the area where the excavator is expected to be used and the name and particulars of the current operator and user of the excavator.



Speaking on the issue on Atinka FM’s AM Drive with host Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, the former MP, who lauded the government for the initiative, asked for a strict implementation of the directive after the excavators are registered.



According to Inusah Fuseini, he will support any cause aimed at eradicating illegal mining.



Commenting on the seizure of excavators over failure to register by the November 2 deadline, Inusah Fuseini revealed that the government does not have the power to seize an excavator.



He added that the state can only stop unregistered excavators from mining legally.



“It’s a good directive and, like I said, let’s all support any directive that will help eradicate illegal mining in Ghana.” My only problem is implementation. If someone registers his or her excavator, does it mean they can use the machine for work? What does it mean? They should provide more details, “Inusah added.