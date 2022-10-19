Galamsey: 'Ghana is gradually sinking' - Rev. Prof. Frimpong Manso

General News of Wednesday, 19 October 2022

The President of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC), Rev. Prof. Paul Frimpong Manso, says the activities of illegal mining or “galamsey” are slowing sinking Ghana.



This comment by the Rev. Prof. Paul Frimpong Manso is in line with calls by the GPCC to ban illegal mining with immediate effect.



In a statement, the religious leaders representing the Christian Council of Ghana, Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference, Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council, Office of the National Chief Imam, Almadiyya Muslim Mission, Ghana, National Association of Charismatic and Christian Churches, Council for Independent Churches and Para-Church Organisations noted that many groups or companies hide behind legal licence to wreak havoc on the environment.



“We call for a national stakeholder’s dialogue under the auspices of religious leaders to dialogue with all political parties, mining technocrats, the media, traditional leaders, and all stakeholders to commit to a non-partisan national strategy to sustainably deal with the canker of galamsey,” the group said.



Speaking on Atinka FM’s AM Drive with host Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, Rev. Prof. Paul Frimpong Manso said rivers are being polluted with chemicals such as mercury, chlorine, and cyanide, thereby killing aquatic life, including fish.



He added that some women are reportedly being treated for increased cases of cervical and uterine cancers, including men and children being diagnosed with kidney diseases.



Rev. Prof. Paul Frimpong Manso called on Ghanaians to stand up to the challenge and work to preserve the environment from the menace of galamsey.



He also admonished opinion leaders to speak up and report illegal mining activities in their communities to the relevant authorities.