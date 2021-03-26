Galamsey: Four Chinese, National security operatives arrested; weapons, ammunitions seized

General News of Friday, 26 March 2021

Source: Starr FM

Six (6) suspected illegal miners including four (4) Chinese have been arrested by the Ashanti regional Operation Vanguard taskforce.



The Chinese nationals arrested are Li Xuh Jun,51, Mo Chi Cai, 52, Wei Fun Ham,45, and Wei Ziyun,38.



Yusif Fuseini -leader of four suspects who claimed to be National Security Operatives providing protection to the Chinese illegal mining site was also arrested to assist in investigation.



The taskforce retrieved one AK 47 assault rifle, a magazine filled with 13 live ammunition, 3 pump action guns with 9 live cartridges during the operation.



The taskforce also set ablaze 30 changfang machines mounted on river Oda and Offin.



The operation conducted on March 21, 2021 was led by Superintendent Mr. Abraham Apusiyine, Officer commanding the Ashanti Regional Forward Operating Base (FOB).



“The activities of illegal miners especially those engaged in alluvial mining have been the source of pollution of the River Oda and Offin. Their activities have not only polluted the water bodies, increasing its turbidity and making it costly for the raw water to be treated for public consumption, but have also affected aquatic life as dangerous chemicals are discharged by the illegal miners. River Oda and Offin are major sources of water for communities within its catchment area and also the people depend on them for farming and fishing. This source of livelihood is threatened. Galamsey is posing a grave danger to echo system and human survival”. DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, Public Relations Officer attached to the Taskforce confirmed to Kasapa News.



The suspects arrested are currently on police enquiry bail and assisting police in investigations.



He said the suspects will be charged and arraigned before court of competent jurisdiction for prosecution.