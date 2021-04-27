Galamsey Fight: No political agenda can dissuade Abu Jinapor – NPP’s Saka Salia

General News of Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

Communications Team Member of the New Patriotic (NPP) Saka Salia has expressed confidence in the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources’ ability to be victorious in the fight against galamsey.



According to him, the Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor, is not just talk shopping but will take the drastic measures required to end the menace and save the environment.



Speaking in an interview on Happy98.9FM’s Epa Hoa Daben political talk show, he said, “Abu Jinapor has what it takes to fight galamsey and what others could not achieve, he is going to do”.



For the love of Ghana, Saka Salia urged all Ghanaians to rally behind the minister in achieving victory over galamsey.



“When we suffer from galamsey, it won’t be based on political colouration. We will all suffer it equally. If we all love this country, then all stakeholders need to support him and no political agenda can dissuade him”, he stated.



He reiterated, “Political actors, the youth and chiefs should all support Ghana and the President if we want that country to survive. Let us do that so that we can fight galamsey”.



Following the recent National Consultative Dialogue on Small Scale Mining, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources has directed all persons and companies engaged in reconnaissance and/or prospecting in Forest Reserves, with or without legal authorization, to suspend such activities until further notice.



In addition to that, the Minerals Commission, with immediate effect, is not to accept, process and/or recommend the grant, including renewal and/or extension of reconnaissance and prospecting licences in Forest Reserves.



Persons and/or companies engaged in reconnaissance and/or prospecting in Forest Reserves have been given seven (7) days to cease their operations and evacuate their equipment accordingly.