Galamsey Economy exposé: Sacking Adu Boahen was wrong - Akua Donkor

General News of Saturday, 19 November 2022

Founder of Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Akua Donkor, has said that the decision by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to sack his Minister of State in Charge of Finance, Charles Adu Boahen, after he was implicated in the ‘Galamsey Economy' exposé, was wrong.



Speaking in a GTV interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Akua Donkor intimated that Akufo-Addo's decision to sack the minister was too hasty.



She added that if she were the president, she would have investigated the incident before taking any decision because there might more to it than just the allegations suggested in the video.



“If I were president, I will have investigated the matter. I will not have sacked him (Adu Boahen) the very day the issue comes up. If I investigate and if I find out that you are at fault then I will take the necessary action.



“If I don’t investigate and I just take action then I might be wrong because it can be that the person is being framed and the crime he is alleged to have committed might not be so,” she said in the Twi dialect.



The President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, sacked his Minister of State in Charge of Finance, Charles Adu Boahen, on Monday, November 14, 2022.



This was contained in a statement issued by the presidency on Monday, which indicated that the dismissal was to take effect immediately.



“The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has terminated the appointment of the Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Mr. Charles Adu Boahen, with immediate effect,” the statement read.



Providing reasons for the dismissal, the president said that it was based on the knowledge that allegations of corruption had been leveled against the minister.



The allegations, the statement added, are in line with an undercover investigative piece that is yet to be shown by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.



The statement added that the Office of the Special Prosecutor is to investigate the matter.



After being made aware of the allegations levelled against the Minister in the exposé, ‘Galamsey Economy’, the President spoke to Mr. Adu Boahen, after which he took the decision to terminate his appointment, and also to refer the matter to the Special Prosecutor for further investigations.



Earlier, GhanaWeb reported how Charles Adu Boahen was implicated in the investigative video as follows:



Charles Adu Boahen, Minister of State in Charge of Finance, has alleged that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, needs just $200,000 as an appearance fee and some positions by an investor for his siblings to get his backing and influence in establishing a business in Ghana, Anas Aremeyaw Anas has reported.



