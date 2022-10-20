Galamsey: Christian bodies to lead fight, starts with red armband on Sunday October 23

Regional News of Thursday, 20 October 2022

Source: otecfmghana.com

Churches in Ghana will wear red banners on Sunday, October 23, 2022, to register their displeasure over the devastating effects of illegal mining, known as galamsey.



The move, according to them, is part of their planned demonstration against the government and other authorities mandated to halt illegal mining but have failed to do so.



President of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council, Rev. Prof. Paul Frimpong-Manso, speaking on Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM's breakfast show, "Nyansapo" on Thursday, October 20, 2022, said they would mobilize its members to embark on a massive protest to drum home their displeasure over the devastation caused by illegal mining.



"The government and authorities in charge of regulating these mining activities have consistently failed the country, and so the church is now ready to lead the fight."



"We are leading the fight; the fight is in four phases. First, accepting our challenges and weaknesses, pledging that we won't be part of it, telling the people that it is wrong [to engage in galamsey," he told the programme's host, Captain Koda.



Prof Frimpong Manso, however, disclosed that the churches would soon come out with a specific date to stage the biggest-ever demonstration against illegal mining across the country.



"On Sunday, all our churches will hoist red flags; the members will put red banners on their hands, heads, and any part of their bodies to show how unhappy the church is over the menace of galamsey."