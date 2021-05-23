Galamsey: An NPP guru plotted against Charles Bissue - Abronye DC

General News of Sunday, 23 May 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Bono Regional Chairman of the NPP, Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC has narrated how an NPP kingpin who is into illegal mining plotted against Charles Bissue, Former Secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM).



Charles Bissue was entangled in an allegation of corruption after ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas aired a documentary titled ‘Galamsey Fraud' in which he was caught allegedly taking a bribe of GHC35,000 to allow a company engage in mining activities during the ban on all small scale mining activities in Ghana.



However, he was exonerated by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.



Abronye speaking to renewed efforts by the ruling government to fight galamsey suggested that there are some people in government who are making the fight difficult to win.



He lamented over the fact that genuine people who often become dedicated to the fight and dare to be incorruptible are often 'removed' through some machinations; one of them being Charles Bissue.



"Charles Bissue who has a lot of knowledge in the mining sector was also plotted against. It was an NPP person who recorded the video of Charles Bissue and sold it; it wasn't Anas. He (Charles) went to stop them from the illegal mining not knowing the guy was recording it just to get rid of him. It was an NPP guru who sent the youth organizer to record Charles Bissue" Abronye DC told Nana Yaw Kesseh on Peace FM's The Platform programme.



Meanwhile, Charles Bissue in an interview on Okay FM said: "I know those behind that plot. I know all of them from day one. But I am not the type who will make noise about it. Yes, I might have been that sacrificial lamb but I know I am clean. Today, I still see those people… I greet them when we meet. We chat and all that".



