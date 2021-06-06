‘Galamsayers’ must be killed – Ex-Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa

General News of Sunday, 6 June 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Immediate-past Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, H.E George Ayisi Boateng is advocating for anyone found on an illegal mining (galamsey) site to be shot dead by the Military Taskforce.



According to him, the war being waged by the government against illegal mining must be fought just as happens on the battlefield where casualties are recorded.



“On the issue of the fight against galamsey, I’ve invited home the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources and we’ve had an extensive discussion, I support him fully. When the Taskforce meets anyone engaging in galamsey, even if it’s me, the person should be shot to death. All equipment including excavators must be destroyed.



“Anyone who draws a sword dies by the sword. We are waging a battle against galamsey and from what I know there’s no format when one is on the battlefield. Any means by which the battle against galamsey will be won must be applied because Ghanaians are very stubborn…as for this fight against galamsey, there should be no mercy for anyone found engaging in the illegal act. Even if it’s an insect that is found at a galamsey site it must be shot dead. Whoever is hired to work at a galamsey site must turn down the offer because he or she may pay dearly with his or her life,” the former Diplomate said in an interview with Okay FM monitored by Kasapafmonline.com.



Meanwhile, the government has begun prosecution of persons suspected to have engaged in illegal mining activities otherwise known as “galamsey” in the country.



Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah who disclosed this at the government’s press briefing on illegal mining in Accra on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, said so far, there are 5 separate cases facing different levels of state prosecution in court.



He said these cases are not exhaustive and the Attorney General’s office is readying documents for more state-level prosecution of persons who have flouted the country’s mining laws.



However, providing details on the ongoing court cases, the Minister said “the first is the Republic versus George Asante and 31 others. In this case, the earlier report that came out was that some National Security operatives have been arrested engaging in illegal mining elsewhere. It turns out that these persons are not National Security operatives.



The accused persons on 11th May, 2021 were arraigned before the Koforidua Circuit Court B on provisional charges namely 2 counts of conspiracy to commit crime that is reconnaissance for mines minerals and reconnaissance for mines minerals without lawful authority. The accused persons were arrested by the town folks if you remember,” he added.



The second case, the Minister said is the Republic versus Yang Maoji, a Chinese national who was arrested for mining illegally in the Pra River. He was arrested by the Operation Halt team wiles on routine patrol. The third is the Republic versus Wei Gan and another. This case involves two Chinese nationals arrested in Atieku near Tarkwa in the Amenfi West district.



Another case before the court he said is the Republic versus Xue Linhua and 2 others. This case involves 2 Chinese nationals and a Ghanaian who were illegally mining in forest reserves. These illegal miners were arrested in Enchie in the Western Region and are facing prosecution.



The last case, Mr. Nkrumah said is the Republic versus Xue Linhua and 5 others. This case involves 6 Chinese nationals who were arrested in Asankragua by National Security operatives. They have been arraigned before the Kaneshie District Court on provisional charges including 6 counts of possession of firearms without lawful excuse.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has begun phase 4 of its Operation Halt 2 that focuses on removing all persons and logistics involved in mining from the Ankobra River, it’s tributaries and forest reserves.



Providing updates on the operation, Minister for Defense, Dominic Nitiwul said government has deployed 401 men of all ranks from the GAF and other sister security apparatus to rid the country’s forest reserves and water bodies of illegal mining activities.